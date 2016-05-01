Andre Gomes will leave Barcelona at the end of this season, according to Don Balon.

While that piece of news is not particularly surprising, what is… is the source! That’s right, it’s international team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo!

It turns out that the latter was snooping for information regarding Barca’s transfer plans, and it seems like he got himself a big fish alright.

Gomes has been linked to a move to England (Liverpool) in recent times, as his career in Catalonia has never got off the ground.

The situation is only going to get worse for the former Valencia star - who was very much wanted by Juve before joining the Blaugrana - as Philippe Coutinho has just joined in a big-money move from Liverpool.

Gomes is wanted by a number of teams in Italy and England - Tottenham have been mentioned too - and is seen as someone who can make major progress under the right management.