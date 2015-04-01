Real Madrid took a step closer to reclaiming the Spanish league title last night when they thumped Sevilla 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to keep themselves level on points with bitter rivals Barcelona but with a game in hand. The evening was another memorable one for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who drew level with the great Jimmy Greaves as the joint top goalscorer of all time across the big five European leagues.



The 32-year-old phenomenon grabbed a brace to take his career tally to 366 which now puts him level at the top with the former Spurs and AC Milan striker. Ronaldo has also now hit 400 goals in all competitions for Los Blancos, slightly later than advertised on Real’s official website who posted the feat on May 2 which statisticians later claimed was wrong due to the debate about a goal he scored (or rather didn’t score) seven years ago against Real Sociedad.