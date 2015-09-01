Ronaldo gives Real Madrid Icardi transfer boost
08 February at 10:00Former Inter, Barcelona and Real Madrid star Ronaldo talked to Sky Sport about the current Serie A campaign.
The former Brazil star has obviously mainly focused on Inter: “Only a few months ago I was really happy for how the nerazzurri were doing. Inter’s result were excellent. Now the team is struggling but it would be nonsense to change the manager. Spalletti needs time, he deserves to be trusted. The club must believe in this project till the end.”
“Icardi? I don’t know much about the transfer window so I can give no advices. What I know is that Real Madrid is a dream for every footballer. However, I think he is happy at Inter, like I was during my time at the club. I did suffer because of injuries, but it was an amazing challenge.”
“Juventus? I really respect the club and their fans but as an Inter fan I hope somebody else win the scudetto, I hope Napoli can make it this season.”
