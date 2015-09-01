When Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo brought his Real Madrid side level in last night’s 2-1 win over Real Betis, he ensured that the Spanish giants had set another world record for the amount of consecutive games that one team had scored in.



Sunday’s win at the Santiago Bernabeu was the 48th consecutive occasion that Los Blancos had found the back of their opponent’s net, which surpassed the previous record of 47 set by Benfica between 1963 and 1965.The last time Real failed to score was last April when they were held to a goalless draw by Manchester City in last season’s Champions League semi-final first-leg.



Their record since then reads played 48; won 34, drawn 11, lost three and last night’s hard-fought win was vital to their chances of snatching the league title out of the hands of Barcelona, as it takes them two points clear at the top with a game in hand after the Catalan’s lost at Deportivo La Coruna.