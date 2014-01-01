Cristiano Ronaldo to @francefootball: “I don’t see anyone better than me. No player does things that I cannot do myself, but I see things others can’t do. There’s no more complete player than me. I’m the best player in history — in the good and the bad moments” pic.twitter.com/z8ZOpSpx7k — Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) December 8, 2017

After winning his record fifth Ballon d’Or, Cristiano Ronaldo made sure everyone knows he’s the greatest footballer in history. In an interview with France Football, “CR7” explained why he’s better than anyone else who has ever kicked a ball.“I don’t see anyone better than me. No player does things that I cannot do myself, but I see things others can’t do. There’s no more complete player than me. I’m the best player in history — in the good and the bad moments.”He may be arrogant…but he may also be right.