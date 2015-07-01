Cristiano Ronaldo wants to try a few “interesting ideas” out when he retires - and one of them is getting into movie production!

This extract is from his recent Sky Italia interview with Alex Del Piero, in which the Real Madrid star revealed that he was also being chased by Juventus,.

“I know that when I retire, I’ll have a good life. I’m not saying that because I’ll have a lot of money but because I’ll try new things.

“For example, I want to try making films. I also have my companies: my hotels, gyms, Nike clothing line…

“I want to learn how to become a businessman. I started planning my future at 27-28 years of age, which is a long time ago now.

“I have a very good team behind me. I have many people who work for my companies, and they’ve helped me build some interesting projects.

“When I play football, everything depends on me, but it also depends on these people, who work for me.