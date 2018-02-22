No, we’re not talking about Cristiano Ronaldo of Merengues fame, but another legend at the club, Luis Nazario de Lima… better known to Inter fans as Ronaldo.

Speaking to AS, the former striker (who won two World Cups with Brazil) claimed that it would be “very difficult” for Neymar to move to Spain, a possible deal that has been doing the rounds in recent months.

"I've heard a lot of (rumours) that Neymar can end up at Real Madrid but the truth is that I think it's very difficult, he just recently signed for PSG for a lot of money," he told the Spanish paper.

Neymar has managed 28 goals in all competitions this season, but went down injured in late February, and has not returned.

A number of reports have the former Santos man unhappy at the level of French football, as well as PSG’s ability to help him win the Golden Ball.

"I do not think that for PSG the money is a problem, even if Real Madrid offers a very large number, I do not think that PSG will change its mind,” Ronaldo continued.

"I think it's quite complicated that someday Neymar can play at Real Madrid, right now I think it is impossible. ... he will still be young but now I think it is impossible, I think he is doing well and he likes Paris, he wanted to change and he knew everything that was going to happen."