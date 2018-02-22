Ronaldo joins Pochettino in attacking Juve over referee row
10 March at 16:55Yesterday Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino commented Spurs’ Champions League elimination at hands of Juventus with some harsh words for the Old Lady.
“I try to explain that a club like Juventus that for me was a massive lesson about how the behave. Before the game was Allegri, after the game was Marotta and other people. I saw how they put pressure on the referee after the first half”, the Argentinean said.
A few hours after Pochettino’s claims, former Inter striker Ronaldo hit out at Juve again while attending the ceremony for Inter’s 110th birthday.
“It’s a pleasure to be here. I’ve heard many Inter fans talking about emotions and feelings and I share their opinion because when I used to play for Inter playing well and winning games was not enough. We’ve been battling against a corrupted system that was dismantled, we deserved to win much more than what we did.”
Ronaldo clearly refers to the Calciopoli scandal that saw Juventus being relegated for match-fixing in 2006. Ronaldo played for Inter from 1997 until 2002.
