Cristiano Ronaldo's son who says that Lionel Messi is his "idol" on his Instagram account? This seemed very hard to believe. Many people believed it was true but in the end it was in fact a fake account. Cristiano Ronaldo's son doesn't have any social media platforms as this "fake" account had up to 30 thousand followers in less than 24 hours. Instagram have seemingly already blocked this account. You can view a picture of the post right here on Calciomercato.com.



