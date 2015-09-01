Ronaldo: Neymar is ‘close’ to winning Ballon d’Or
06 February at 13:00Ronaldo believes Neymar has "everything to be happy" at Paris Saint-Germain and told SFR Sport his fellow Brazilian is close to winning the Ballon d'Or.
Since Neymar's world-record €222 million transfer from Barcelona to PSG last summer, there have been reports in the French and Spanish media that have suggested the Brazil international has regretted the move.
"I haven't really spoken about it with him, but I think he has everything here to be happy," Ronaldo explained. "He's in a marvelous city. He's in a team that plays very well, who've had a good start to the season. Perhaps he's under a lot of pressure, but he's used to it. I think this project is incredible.
"He has everything to be happy and you can see that on the pitch. When he plays in a relaxed manner, happy, the results come. He pulls off great moves, scores beautiful goals. He gives joy to football.”
Ronaldo, who won the Ballon d’Or twice -- in 1997, while at Inter Milan, and 2002, when at Real Madrid -- is convinced Neymar will soon get his hands on football's most coveted individual award.
"I think that, each time, he's closer and closer to winning this individual prize.”
Go to comments