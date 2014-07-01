Cristiano Ronaldo claims that he is happy in Madrid, and wants to stay there

The Portuguese international just picked up another Ballon d’Or, but many feared that he wanted out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Back in summer, the former Manchester United player claimed that he was being “treated like a criminal” by Spanish tax authorities, and wanted out of the Galacticos.

Recent reports had indicated that PSG were interested in him, having already signed Neymar from Barcelona.

Yet when speaking to David Ginola after winning the prestigious award (the fifth of his career), the 32-year-old claimed: “A departure to PSG? I’m happy at Real Madrid. I want to stay if possible”.

The Portuguese attacker has netted a massive 418 goals for the Galacticos since joining and playing 412 games in all competitions for the Merengues.

Ronaldo’s entourage has hinted before that he could be leaving the Bernabeu, but these latest declarations look to have quashed those rumours.