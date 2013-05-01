Ronaldo responds to Real Madrid exit speculation, discusses retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo insists he wants to stay at Real Madrid, saying "I love this club.''



Ronaldo's future has been the source of widespread speculation once again, with recent reports suggesting he wanted to leave the European champions over a contract dispute.



Former club Manchester United and big-spending Paris Saint-Germain have been touted as possible destinations for the 32-year-old Portugal international, but Ronaldo insists he is happy at the Bernabeu.



Asked if he likes living in Madrid, Ronaldo said: "Of course I like living here. I've lived in this city since 2009 and I love the weather and the people.”



"It's close to Portugal and you can get there by car. Spain is a great country, I love it. Of course I want to stay here, I love this club.''



Looking to the future, Ronaldo — who is under contract at the Bernabeu until 2021 — is Madrid's all-time record goalscorer.



He did, however, concede that his future playing plans may change. “Now, my plan to retire at 41 will probably be a bit more difficult to achieve, and now we live in the moment.”