Ronaldo reveals what Morata needs to prove against Italy tonight

Former Inter and Real Madrid star Ronaldo has relased an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of Italy’s World Cup Qualifiers clash against Spain. The former Brazil star praised the azzurri goalkeeper Gigi Buffon: “He is a phenomenon and if I say that...I always had the feeling that he gives all his teammates an incredible security. He has personality, he talks simply using his sights. Then he always smiles, that’s vital.”



BELOTTI – “A friend of mine called me on Sunday to tell me to watch his last goal, he is so strong. Insigne is very good as well, he scored an impressive goal here in Madrid. He is a special player. Napoli play such an attractive football.”



MORATA – “His former Juventus teammates [Buffon, Bonucci, Barzagli, Chiellini] know him very well and that’s no good for him. Tonight he will have to prove that he has improved since his time in Turin.”

