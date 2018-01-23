Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature for the club in their Copa del Rey quarter-final game against Leganes on Wednesday, reports Mundo Deportivo.





The Portuguese forward sustained a horrific gash near his left-eye and was treated by the club’s staff following the Los Blancos’ impressive 7-1 win over Deportivo la Coruna this past weekend.

The injury will keep Ronaldo out of action from the cup game and he is will be rested to avoid further injury setbacks.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)