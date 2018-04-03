Ronaldo shares the perfect Instagram post after bicycle kick goal against Juve
04 April at 12:16Cristiano Ronaldo has just shared the perfect Instagram post after a stunning bicycle kick goal scored against Juventus yesterday night. The Portuguese ace netted a brace against the Serie A giants helping his side to seal a crucial 3-0 win. Zidane commented the amazing goal after the final whistle at the Allinz Stadium yesterday night: “I am happy because he is a Real Madrid player. Which goal was better? Well, his goal was great but mine was surely better”. Ronaldo did not talk to media but posted this brilliant social media post:
