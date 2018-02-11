Cristiano Ronaldo spent Sunday evening hanging out with one of the biggest (and longest) names in UFC.Indeed, Ronaldo presented Khabib Nurmagomedov with a personalized Madrid shirt and the Russian fighter handed over a traditional Dagestani hat in return.Great to see you champ," Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram before branding Ronaldo the "G.O.A.T."The two sporting stars met up after the MMA star watched the Portuguese forward and his teammates comfortably dispatch Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu.