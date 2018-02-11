Ronaldo spent Sunday with a UFC superstar
12 February at 16:30Cristiano Ronaldo spent Sunday evening hanging out with one of the biggest (and longest) names in UFC.
Indeed, Ronaldo presented Khabib Nurmagomedov with a personalized Madrid shirt and the Russian fighter handed over a traditional Dagestani hat in return.
Great to see you champ," Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram before branding Ronaldo the "G.O.A.T."
The two sporting stars met up after the MMA star watched the Portuguese forward and his teammates comfortably dispatch Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Great to see you champ. G.O.A.T. @cristiano Congratulations on your beautiful performance yesterday night. Вчера по приглашению королевского клуба @realmadrid посетил их матч. После игры увидился с одним из величайших футболистов за всю историю футбола @cristiano Для меня это было очень эмоционально, так как я являюсь большим любителем игры Португальца и самой команды #РеалМадрид
