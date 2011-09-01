Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has used Instagram to take a swipe at his critics after another memorable week in an already incredible career. His hattrick in the Champions League semi-final first-leg against Atletico on Tuesday has virtually guaranteed his club the chance to become the first club to successfully defend the trophy since its inception in 1992.









In a Q&A session on the social media platform to celebrate 100 million followers, Ronaldo couldn’t help but take a swipe at his detractors as he declared that; “The haters still hate me because without you (the haters) I'm not what I am today so keep going...but the most important thing for me are my fans".

The 32-year-old has adapted his game to devastating effect this season as his team sits on the brink of a place in the Champions League Final in Cardiff on June 3. He recently became the first player to score over 100 goals in the competition and shows no signs of slowing down.