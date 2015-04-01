With the Merengues a whole eleven points short of their bitter foes in the Liga table, Saturday’s clash at the Bernabeu is set to be a massive one.

Yet Ronaldo, the star of the show for the Chamartin side, is still training apart, doing physical and ball exercises separately from the rest of the group.

According to Sport, however, “no-one expects Ronaldo to miss the Clasico”, arguing that he is just being kept on a low-intensity preparation in order to avoid problems.

Then again, the 32-year-old is not undergoing any of the tactical preparation that his team-mates have been through.

The Merengues will already be more tired than their rivals, having only held three full training sessions since returning from the FIFA Club World Cup.

Could this have an undesired impact on Real’s best player, who is struggling for goals this season?