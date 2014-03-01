The Merengues star is known to occasionally play an active role in the transfer market, and wants the Galacticos to sign Goncalo Guedes and Marquinhos.

The latter is considered to be one of the best defenders in Europe, and has been on top form alongside Thiago Silva over the last two seasons.

Guedes, for his part, was acquired in January 2017 for

The 21-year-old has done more than that, scoring three Liga goals and adding five assists, and being a constant (if a tad sloppy) pain in Barcelona’s neck on Sunday.

Ronaldo would like to recruit Guedes, a fellow Portuguese star, though the latter recently said that:

“I am often asked if I could stay in Valencia. It doesn’t depend on me. I’d like to stay because I like the city a lot, but returning to Paris would also be good for me.”

€30 million by the Parisian side, but was sent on loan to Valencia in order to get some playing time.