Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t want the presence of three people at the club and that is contributing to his frustration at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo has endured probably one of the most frustrating periods of his career this season and has managed to score only four times in the La Liga for the Los Blancos. The club’s lack of form has left them at fourth in the table, 19 points behind Barcelona.

Don Balon say that earning a lesser salary than Lionel Messi and Lucas Moura’s isn’t Ronaldo’s only frustration. The presence of three people at the club is troubling him and the Portuguese superstar feels that they contributing to Real’s downfall and struggles.

One of them is Zinedine Zidane himself, who sold the likes of Alvaro Morata, Pepe and loaned out James Rodriguez this past summer. Ronaldo feels that Real need a new coach, if they want to progress.

Ronaldo also wants Gareth Bale out and feels that his standards have lowered and don’t match the Los Blancos’. Bale’s injury issues are a problem as well and Ronaldo feels the need for the club to replace the former Tottenham.

The third person happens to be Dani Ceballos, who was acquired from Real Betis this past summer. Ronaldo dislikes his attitude and wants him to leave.

While Ronaldo has made himself clear, it is upto the club to listen to what they superstar has said.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)