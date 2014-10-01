Rooney doesn’t think Man Utd can catch Man City next year

Wayne Rooney says he doesn't foresee Manchester United catching Premier League leading Manchester City next season, let alone during the current campaign.



Rooney rejoined Everton last summer after spending 13 years at Manchester United, who trail leaders City by 13 points in the title race.



"In terms of catching Manchester City, certainly not this season and -- if I'm being perfectly honest -- it'll be very difficult next season if Manchester City keep playing the way they are playing," Rooney said on Sky Sports. "They are almost getting to the level Barcelona were at four or five years ago.''



Rooney admitted he was impressed by the City team former Barca and Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola has built.



"It's not nice to say, but if you can't enjoy that style of football and that way of playing you won't enjoy football," he said. "It's great to watch. It's almost perfect football at times.



"I think Guardiola is putting the foundations in place of emulating that Barcelona team. You can see they're well on the way to doing that."



Rooney does at least think United have made a fine signing in Alexis Sanchez, saying: "For me he is the perfect player for Manchester United."



"He's got aggression, passion, desire. You can see he is a winner," Rooney added. "That's what Manchester United have lacked.''