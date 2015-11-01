Wayne Rooney has made some breathtaking comments on Harry Kane’s future.

The Everton striker was a guest on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports, and claimed that Kane would be tempted to leave if the North Londoners don’t win anything in the short term.

He is known to be a target for Real Madrid, among other clubs.

"The problem that Tottenham are going to have is that his motivation is goals, but his motivation is going to change from goals to trophies.

"And if Tottenham don't win trophies in the next year, maybe two, he is going to want to move elsewhere to win trophies.

"That is a decision he is going to have to make in the next year or two, but Tottenham have also got to make a decision - bring more players in and have a real push to win the Premier League."

Kane netted an incredible 56 goals in the 2017 calendar year, more than Lionel Messi’s 54 and more than anyone on the continent.

"At the moment, he is probably the best striker in Europe," Rooney continued.

"He can go where he wants to, he's that good. He is like a young Alan Shearer. He scores all different types of goals.