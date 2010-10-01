Rooney reportedly lost half of his monthly salary in two-hour gambling spree at casino
14 May at 16:00Manchester United star Wayne Rooney is in the middle of a storm, again. This season has not been the best one of his career but according to reports in England, the Red Devils star is not solving his problems on the pitch in the right way.
The Sun and the Daily Mirror report the Englishman lost € 590.000, half of his monthly salary, in just two hours at the 235 Manchester Casino on March 16, a few days after Man Utd’s away Europa League win to Rostov.
Rooney, 31, reportedly loss € 4.000-a-minute during his gambling spree and witnesses say the former Everton starlet was ‘more interested in gambling than in drinking’ despite being pretty busy with drinking beers as well.
Witnesses have also revealed that Rooney did only play roulette and blackjack, losing most of times.
Rooney’s contract with Manchester United is set to expire in 2019. José Mourinho has not given him as much game time as he was used to this season and for this reason Rooney could end up leaving Manchester United before the natural expiration of his contract at the end of the season. The Englishman has received several offers from the Chinese Super League and the Far East is believed to be Rooney’s next destination.
Go to comments