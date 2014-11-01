Rooney reveals which team would be Man City
17 December at 18:00Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney insists Manchester City have work to do before they can be called the Premier League's best ever team.
"I'm not sure they [City] are quite there. They would have to keep going and do a lot more," Rooney told TalkSPORT. "There have been so many great teams throughout the years in the Premier League. This City team needs to win trophies and needs to do it for a longer period to be in that bracket.”
“The best ever? I would go with the Man United team from 2008.”
“I don't think they can go unbeaten," he added. "They have done incredibly well with the run they have been on, but the Premier League is so difficult, especially now with this Christmas period coming up.”
“Now there are five or six other teams that can all beat each other and I'm sure in one of those games Man City will get beaten.”
