Rooney’s fairytale can make Everton become the Premier League’s big surprise this season
22 August at 16:35Everton’s 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium saw Wayne Rooney claim the spotlight with his second goal in the Premier League this season. The picture of his celebration in front of furious Manchester City’s fans can be seen everywhere around social media and has already become one of the best pictures of the season. The 32-year-old who is playing a vital role for the Toffees after a 13-year spell at Old Trafford and thanks to his stunning form, Everton can become the Premier League’s big surprise of the season.
Rooney’s tweet after yesterday’s goal sent Manchester City fans mad but it is the proof that some things never change. Rooney netted 13 goals against the Citizens during his career and yesterday’s goal was his 200th in the Premier League.
Always nice to see a few familiar faces pic.twitter.com/pr15fYfG7q— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 21, 2017
There is one other player to have more Premier League goals than the former Man United star and that is Alan Shearer who has 260. Becoming the best Premier League goal scorer ever is Rooney’s latest target with the Englishman determined to prove that he is not a finished and that Mourinho was wrong to send him away from Old Trafford.
Everton now have four points from the first two Premier League games and despite the departure of Romelu Lukaku, they can become the biggest surprise in England this season. The Toffees signed the likes of Sigurdsson for € 49 million. The former Swansea star joined newcomers Davy Klaassen, Kean, Pickford, Onyekuru, Martinae and Sandro Ramires.
Ronald Koeman is only missing a classic centre forward who can help the team by keeping the ball and releasing the pressure from defence. No coincidence the Toffees wanted to get Nikola Kalinic (who has just signed for AC Milan) and are now being linked with the likes of Diego Costa and Olivier Giroud. A new centre forward is the piece they miss to become the biggest threat to the Premier League title contenders.
Federico Albrizio, translated and adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni
