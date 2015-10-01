The future of Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney is surrounded in mystery. The 31-year-old record goalscorer for both club and country has been consistently linked with a move to China before the end of their transfer window next Tuesday but the reality is that no-one really knows what will happen.





Tianjin Quanjian boss Fabio Cannavaro however, has broken rank and explained that his side has made an approach for the England skipper. In today’s Sunsport , the 2006 World Cup winner has been quoted as stating that; “We did make an approach for Rooney, but it was just chit-chat because he simply doesn’t suit our style of play" before adding that; “No further discussion was necessary. The truth is we had more frequent contact with Aubameyang.”

According to the Italian playing legend, his side are not the one that has reportedly offered Rooney £1 million-a-week to head to the Far-East, preferring to focus their attentions on Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Fiorentina frontman Nikola Kalinic. The final word goes to Cannavaro who declared that; “Our prime target is still Kalinic but it’s quite difficult for his club to let him leave at the moment.”