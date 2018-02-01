The former Italian referee who is now responsible for the VAR project in the peninsula, Roberto Rosetti, has stated that they plan to broadcast the footage of the incidents on the big screens inside the stadiums.



After its introduction at the start of the season, VAR has been criticised in many quarters for leaving the supporters inside the stadiums, confused at what is actually happening on the pitch when the referee refers an incident to the Video Assistant.



Speaking to Radio Anch’io lo Sport, Rosetti revealed that will all be about to change, explaining that: “Shortly, we will be able to show the incidents on the big screens inside the stadiums so the fans can see what the VAR is looking at.”



He also added that he was satisfied with the new systems introduction this term but warned that: “We must continue to improve on the uniformity of both interpretation and intervention.”