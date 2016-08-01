"Night Shift" is not only the title of a collection of short stories by Stephen King, but it is also the perfect slogan to describe the evening of Giuseppe Rossi. Deployed holder in the challenge of his Celta Vigo against Las Palmas, Pepito adequately has passed his yield of goals attained during his time with Villarreal, making his first hat-trick in La Liga, with which Celta Vigo beat Boateng and his companions.



Three goals, as many as had scored so far this season, including the Europa League, Copa del Rey and La Liga, where the last joy was scored more than six months ago, on September 25th against Espanyol . Since then the Italian from New Jersey has had little continuity, often making back and forth appearances between field and the bench. Until this evening, with a hat-trick that can change his season and a feat he has not achieved since the 20th of October 2013, when Rossi led Fiorentina to a comeback against rivals Juventus.



A benefit for Rossi can arise for these last days, and especially in transfer market. In June, his loan with Celta expires but so too does his contract with Fiorentina. And a return to Italy is more than a hypothesis, as admitted in recent days by his agent, Federico Pastorello: "We want to give him a chance to return to Italy. He wants a big club to give the best of himself. He is a very technical player, and would find it easier to express himself in a great team than in a medium to small one. We're looking for the right opportunity. The physical problems are behind: two years of exercising regularly. " From Bologna to Lazio in recent market sessions many teams have tried to take him back and will in the coming weeks. Because of his "Night Shift”, now Pepito wants to take himself back the national team.