A permanent stay is not out of sight. Regarding the future of Gianluca Lapadula, Milan's directors know he will be chased on the market, and in addition to the will of the attacker it will be important to understand what are the intentions of the Rossoneri leadership. The confirmation comes from the agent of Lapadula, Alessandro Moggi, who at Premium Sport explains, "At the end of the season we will talk with the club and see what to do if the player is considered important for Milan's project. Gianluca is doing well in the Rossonero and wants to stay, let's see."

DERBY - Confirmed then, and the market sirens are already active, especially those coming from Genoa: a Derby della Lanterna for Lapadula, Genoa and Sampdoria are ready to fight for the Peruvian-Italian. The interest of the Rossoblu is known and not new, though now everything is curbed by their standings and the possibility of relegation. The Blucerchiati, however, recently joined the Milan striker’s list, which included Lapadula on their list if one of Muriel and Schick left Samp next summer. He remains a sought after player, but will Lapadula remain a priority for Milan?