Inter Milan are still monitoring the situation surrounding Spanish midfielder. The 21-year-old was linked with a possible move to Serie A in January, but as Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano writes , the Nerazzurri are still a long way from securing his signature.

The youngster is considered one of Spain’s best up and coming talents and has a current contract at Real Betis until 2023. Romano reports that the Spanish side also want to increase the buy-out clause contained in his current agreement which will see any possible suitors having to part with €30M.



The other major stumbling block for the Nerazzurri is that Real Madrid have also earmarked the player as a possible replacement to Luca Modric and if comes down to a straight fight, Inter look almost certain to miss out.



It’s understood however, that Inter remain in contact with their Spanish counterparts and a summer assault has not been ruled out.