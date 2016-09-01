Rummenigge: ‘Anyone can win the Champions League except Leicester’

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has released an interview with Il Corriere dello Sport talking about several topics related to Italian and European football. Bayern Munich eliminated Juventus from the Champions League last season and will face Real Madrid in this edition of Europe’s elite competition.



Talking about the imminent quarter-finals, Rummenigge revealed: “Spanish clubs have won the Champions League over the last three years, I think that this season it will be more difficult because any team in the quarter finals can win it, except from Leicester probably. It’s hard to say who is the favourite now. Juve are very strong I’m not sure Barcelona will qualify.”



​During the interview, the former Germany star has also praised Juventus star Paulo Dybala.



“There are lot of good players out there. I’m thinking of Juventus’ Dybala for example. Trouble is, big players are not going to be sold unless you spend crazy money. Nobody sell big players. The big difference between my times and these times is that when I was playing there was always a reachable price-tag.”

