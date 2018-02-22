Rummenigge: ‘Bayern Munich could spend €100m on one player’
27 March at 15:50During an interview with German sports magazine Kicker, Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has insisted that the reigning Bundesliga champions are in a position to compete with the world’s top clubs on the transfer market.
Despite often being accused of cherry picking Germany’s most talented players from other top flight clubs, the Bavarians also have a reputation for being relatively frugal compared to other European heavyweights such as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.
However, Rummenigge has moved to allay fears that FCB are unable to afford players who cost around the €100 million mark, which has become commonplace in the modern game. Here is what he had to say:
“We have no problem with investing similar amounts to other big clubs; we certainly have less reservations about doing so than we did a few years ago.”
With sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić having been tasked with rejuvenating the squad in several key positions this summer, it remains to be seen whether he will be tempted to break the €100 million barrier in pursuit of some of the world’s best players.
(Kicker)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments