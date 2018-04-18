Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has issued a stirring battle-cry ahead of next week’s Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid.

The president of the Bavarians, who said the other day that the club was turned down by Thomas Tuchel, claims that “if there is one club that can [knock out Real], it is Bayern.”

"To beat Real Madrid, we need to win two games, but if there is a team that can do it, it is Bayern,” the former Inter playmaker said.

"Our team has enormous individual quality and Jupp [Heynckes] has managed to put the pieces of the puzzle together in a wonderful way.

"There is no kind of envy or selfishness, just a great team spirit."

Rummenigge was speaking after Bayern had run their swords through Bayer Leverkusen in the Cup, beating them 6-2.

It has been a season of… downs and ups for the German champions, who began terribly under Carlo Ancelotti, but have looked untouchable in the Bundesliga ever since.

The Allianz Arena side has won an impressive 29 games, drawing twice and losing only three times.

They weren’t so convincing in the Champions League quarter-finals against Sevilla, however, winning 2-1 on the road before drawing 0-0 at home.