Rummenigge: ‘Juve, Barcelona, Man Utd and Real want Goretkza, but...’
14 January at 19:20Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge talked to Sky Deuschland to provide a few updates on Leon Goretzka. The Bavarians are leading the race to sign the talented Germany International whose contract with Schalke is set to expire at the end of the season.
There are, however, several more top clubs interested in signing the 23-year-old and the former Germany International has revealed who is battling it out with the Bundesliga giants to seal the transfer of the talented midfielder.
“Every top club want to sign Goretkza: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juve and Manchester United want to sign him and of course the best German club want to sign him as well. The player will make a decision in the last few days.”
Goretzka is not likely to sign a new deal with his side Schalke 04 and according to our sources he has already decided to join Bayern Munich as a free agent at the end of the season.
His final decision, however, will be announced in the coming days.
