Rummenigge: ‘Juventus will make defender’s loan move permanent’

Bayern Munich CEO Karl Heinz Rummenigge has released an interview with Tuttosport replaying to several questions concerning Juventus as the bianconeri are one of the most dangerous contenders for the Champions League this season.

Juventus and Bayern Munich are also on very good terms having the two clubs finalized several deals over the last few years.



Arturo Vidal, for example, is one of those players to have switched Juventus with the Bavarians. “We had been tracking Arturo for Many years but in 2011 Bayer Leverkusen opted to sell him to Juventus. I managed to sign him as soon as I had a chance. He’s a great player and he’s also very important in the dressing room. He’s happy at Bayern but he has excellent memories of his time at Juventus.”



“As for Coman, we have an option that expires on the 30th of April. He was struggling during EURO 2016 but he’s back on track now, I think it is very likely that Bayern Munich will make his move permanent.”



“Benatia? You can’t put a player like him under discussion. Unfortunately he has had some physical hassles. I think he will stay at Juventus, our agreement with them is pretty clear...”

