Rummenigge: ‘Lewandowski wants to play for Real Madrid’

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski dreams of playing for Real Madrid. That’s what Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has told Bild.



Lewandowski has recently criticized the German club for their lack of organization and it’s not the first time the German star goes against his club.



The response of Rummenigge, however, was pretty straightforward.



“I am sorry for what Lewandowski said. It’s not the first time he talks bad about our club and I know his agent Barthel is behind his statements. I don’t believe, however, that a player has all this power. Lewandowski’s contract expires in 2021 and unfortunately for him there are no release clause.”



“Lewandowski was also unhappy with the pre-season tour we had in Asia but he should remember that Real Madrid, the clubs he dreams of playing for, spent 24 days travelling with hot weather, that’s much more than what we did in the summer.”

