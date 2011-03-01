Rummenigge reveals he will ‘support Juventus’ in Champions League final

Bayern Munich President Karl Heinz Rummenigge was in Florence today to attend the presentation of a fund raising event organized by former Fiorentina and AC Milan star Giovanni Galli.



Rummenigge attended the event alongside some of the biggest personalities of Italian football such as Luciano Spalletti and Carlo Ancelotti.



​Champions League finalists Real Madrid eliminated Bayern Munich in the quarter finals amid controversies and Rummenigge revealed he hopes Juventus will take revenge on the LaLiga giants in the Champions League finals.



“We could have been in the final. We hope we will meet a better referee in the future, but we can’t complain too much, that’s what football is about. We could have beaten Real Madrid with a better referee. I can’t deny my preference for Juventus in the final.”



“Ancelotti is not doing bad at Bayern Munich. We could have done something more in Champions League, but the elimination is not his fault but the referee has to be blamed.”

