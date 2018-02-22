Thomas Tuchel will be Bayern Munich’s next Coach,

The Bayern Munich president spoke to ZDF about the former Borussia Coach, who turned him down when he was offered the chance to take over Bayern.

“We were in touch with Tuchel. Then one day he called us to tell us that he had decided that he would go somewhere else. In all likelihood, that will be PSG. I wish him the best of luck of course.”

PSG are set to sack Unai Emery, the former Sevilla man being unable to make the French side competitive in Europe, the Parisians going out to Real Madrid and Barcelona in the last two years, both times in the Round of 16 stage.

Tuchel did well with Borussia Dortmund there, before being sacked towards the end of last season.

He had long been expected to take over at the Allianz Arena, though rumours had also linked him to Arsenal and Chelsea, among others.