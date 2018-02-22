Fiorentina, Lazio, Roma and Sampdoria interested in Chievo midfielder
23 February at 13:10Argentine midfielder Lucas Castro has been persistently linked with a move away from Chievo Verona over the past couple of seasons. Indeed, reports continue to suggest Sampdoria are interested in securing his services, with sporting director Carlo Osti said to be a huge fan of the former Catania man.
The Blucerchiati had weighed up a move for the 28-year-old during last month’s transfer window, but he sustained an injury which put all talk about his future on hold until the summer. After almost three months out, he finally returned to action against Genoa on February 11th.
According to Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, The Gialloblu have resigned themselves to losing the player at the end of the season, after rejecting several offers for him in recent times. Samp remain keen to take him to the Marassi, but the likes of Fiorentina, Lazio and Roma are also monitoring his situation. His contract expires in 2020 and he is valued at around €6.5 million, a figure which could rise should an auction take place.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
