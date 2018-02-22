Rumour: Inter and Sampdoria interested in ex-Palermo striker
17 March at 13:25According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Inter are one of four Serie A clubs interested in bringing former Palermo striker Abel Hernández back to Italy.
Currently plying his trade in England with Championship side Hull City, the Uruguayan is said to be keen on a return to the league in which he first made his name in Europe.
The Pando native has been in the Nerazzurri’s sights for several years, dating back to when they were coached by the likes of Andrea Stramaccioni and Walter Mazzarri. No move ever materialised and he joined The Tigers for a club record fee in the summer of 2014 instead.
Bologna, Genoa and Sampdoria are all reportedly keen to bolster their attacking options this summer and have henceforth identified Hernández as a potential target. They value the fact he already has a lot of experience in Serie A and was relatively prolific during his spell in Sicily.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
