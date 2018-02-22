Rumour: Real Madrid star set to follow Iniesta to China
24 March at 17:50According to the latest reports from OK Diario, legendary Barcelona midfielder Andrés Iniesta may not be the only La Liga star set to join a Chinese Super League side during this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, Real Madrid’s Luka Modrić is now being linked with a move to the Far East once the European football season comes to a conclusion in May. Reports suggest some CSL clubs may be willing to offer the Croatian a salary of up to €40 million per season.
Having already lured the likes of Cédric Bakambu, Jonathan Viera, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco and Nicolás Gaitán to leave Spain for a bumper pay packet, it seems that China’s work is far from complete as it looks to become a hotbed of world class footballing talent.
It remains to be seen whether the former Tottenham Hotspur man adds his name to the ever-expanding list of European-based players tempted to cash in on their ability and earn one last big payday.
(OK Diario)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
