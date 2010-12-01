Ryan Giggs has taken over as Wales’ national team manager, their FA has confirmed.

The former Manchester United player and assistant Coach will replace Chris Coleman, who moved to Sunderland after failing to qualify Wales for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Giggs has only managed four league games, taking over at Manchester United when David Moyes was sacked. He then worked under Louis Van Gaal until he was replaced by Jose Mourinho.

The former midfielder earned 64 caps throughout his career with Wales. He has act to follow, seeing as Chris Coleman was the first Coach to qualify Wales to a major tournament since 1958, helping the Dragons make the semi-final of Euro 2016.

Giggs had this to say: "I am so proud to have been given the honour of managing the National Team. The challenges that we have ahead of us with the Nations League and qualification for Euro 2020 excite me a great deal.

"I can't wait to start working with the players as we prepare for those crucial games later in the year."