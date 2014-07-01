It is not only in Italy where the fans nervously watch their team stumble further into World Cup qualification, as Argentina fails to win in a South American qualifier at home against Venezuela, currently sitting last in the standings. Early into the second half, the guests were able to take the advantage through a Murillo counterattack. Just minutes later, Argentina equalized through a Feltscher's own goal, which he put into his own net in an attempt to intercept a pass to Icardi on the cross from the left by Acuna, who replaced the injured Di Maria. Shortly after Inter's striker Icardi was desperately hoping for a penalty kick, but the referee ignored the player’s protests.

Sampaoli attempted to switch things up, replacing Juventus attacker Dybala with Benedetto and then Icardi with Pastore, but the result did not change. This leaves Argentina tied for fourth place in the 2018 World Cup South American qualification standings with only two matchdays left, scheduled for October. Their first is the home clash with Peru, and the other is away against Ecuador.