Sabatini speaks out on possible swap deal with Man Utd

Inter's Director Walter Sabatini was interviewed by Sky Sport during the presentation of a new book release about the Moratti family where he answered questions about the rumoured swap between Inter and Manchetser United concerning Joao Mario and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.



Sabatini stated that: " I am happy at Inter. The problems are universal and can be found everywhere and need to be managed wisely. We are absolutely calm, we have a great relationship with coach luciano Spalletti and we know how to behave. If we need to intervene in the transfer window we will do so without any problems."



Sabatini was asked about Jiangsu Suning duo Alex Texeira and Ramires stating that: "you will have to ask the owners [laughs]. We are definitely evaluating JIangsu Suning's foreign players and we have to understand if we should start them or not. Everything is still up in the air and nothing is certain."



In conclusion Sabatini was asked about the rumors surrounding Joao Mario stating that: "Just like all players that are waiting for the World Cup he is sending signals that he is not happy given that he wants to play. We will talk with Spalletti if we can find a point where we can meet. Right now we will hang on to him, then we will see what the transfer window has to offer."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)