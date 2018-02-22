Italian coaching legend Arrigo Sacchi has been speaking at length at the Gazzetta Forum. As the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) prepares for a radical shake-up, the former Milan and Azzurri tactician gave his opinion on what needs to happen.



“The Federcalcio has an opportunity now that must not be wasted,” explained Sacchi, “there is now the possibility to re-shape the project and put the right man in charge.”



Asked to elaborate on those comments, he simply replied; “In my opinion, you must put the ball in the centre of the field.”

He continued by explaining that; “Football seems to be reduced to just one word, win. Victory is important, I agree, but a victory without merit is worth nothing.



“First of all we need to understand the concept. If we think that failing to reach the World Cup is the end of the world then we are on the wrong road.



“We need to understand our errors because if you fail to do this, it’s impossible to correct things. We need strategy, because without strategy, tactics are nothing.”



Asked whether he had any doubts about Alessandro Costacurta, the man entrusted with finding a new Head-Coach, he replied; “No, but it seems to me that lately that football has imitated the policy, in other words, you succumb to an image.



"I was appointed in 2010 by the FIGC to pick up the pieces after the disaster in South Africa and was given the task of improving the youth academies. Alongside me was Gianni Rivera and Roberto Baggio who had different roles that I never understood.



"It annoys me when we have this casting for the new coach. It’s simple, there are a list of names that you evaluate, we are talking about professional people with years of experience on their shoulders. It’s just a matter of choosing; if you want defensive football then this is the right man, if you want purposeful football then this is the right man and so on.”



Asked what sort of time frame he expected to restart Italian football he simply replied; “Honestly, is it too much to ask such a thing? Perhaps in Italy yes, but I’ve not lost hope.”



On the upcoming friendlies with Argentina and England, what could the former maestro tell us? “Little or nothing. There are still ideas about who will be the new coach and we are in a period of transition”.



On Mino Raiola’s recent comments about the FIGC, Sacchi explained that; “I have read statements where Raiola accused the Federation of being disgusting for not picking Mario Balotelli. I understand it’s his job to defend his client but people like him should only ever say thank you to football, not criticise it.”



So who does he rate amongst the current crop of Italian coaches? “There are many who play the sort of football that pleases me.I consider Allegri to be a maestro who has elevated tactics to the highest level at Juventus.



I also think about Maurizio Sarri for example, and Gian Piero Gasperini and Marco Giampaolo.



“Eusebio Di Francesco is trying to create something special in a difficult place like Roma and I’m also interested to see how the likes of Walter Zenga and Antonio Di Zerbi do at Crotone and Benevento.”