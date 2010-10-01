He’s never been an admirer of the Old Lady, but Arrigo Sacchi has been impressed by the Juventus victory against Barcelona. "I think he Allegri has made a masterpiece” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Fielding that team, with a lot of offensive players, has given a clear signal both to his team and to his opponents. It was an injection of confidence for the Bianconeri, and the Spaniards rather had a bit of a scare and they seemed surprised by the aggressiveness and the pressure of Juve."

Now missing the final piece, however, the real challenge awaits. And the memory of PSG does is not calming: "Juve is not likely to go the way of the French. They are strong, very strong. The important thing is that they are all convinced of the great resources they have. It is fundamental, in the second leg, that they do not leave space to Barca and play exactly as they played the first leg: attacking, pressing attack. This is the mentality that makes you grow in Europe. This Juve can win at the Camp Nou."