Sacchi: 'I spoke to Berlusconi, he is sad since he is selling Milan '

Ex-Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi spoke about the rossoneri in an interview with Premium Champions, here is what he had to say: " Milan closing? I spoke to Berlusconi an hour ago, he was sad since he is selling the club. I am also sad since I always had a special rapport with Berlusconi and Galliani. Berlusconi has been a real protagonist as he helped Serie A as a whole become stronger. He is a great person, he always wanted to win but he also wanted his sides to put on a good show".



"He told me that he spent a lot on Milan but that it was a passion of his. He gave a lot to Milan: love, energy and enthusiasm. He built a Milan team that is still viewed today as being the best team in the world. For Berlusconi and Galliani, it will be hard for them to let go of the team but with time they will be okay. They know that everything has an end and that it is time. I did not like the fans reaction towards Galliani, he is a great director who is viewed as being one of the best in the business".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)