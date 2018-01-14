Sacchi: I told Real and Milan to sign Dybala
14 January at 15:45Former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi has revealed that he once told Real Madrid to sign current Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala.
Dybala, 24, has attracted interest from multiple clubs and with his brother agent having reportedly initiated contact with PSG, the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United also wait in the race to sign the Argentine. It said that Juve have sent across warnings that their prized asset will only be sold for big money.
Sacchi, in a recent interview with Gazzetta dello Sport recently said: “Does Dybala also have problems with Max? I always liked Paulo. I recommended him to Madrid and AC Milan when I was working in Italy at the Coverciano.”
The Italian was also asked about his opinion on Max Allegri, who is being linked with moves to Chelsea and PSG himself. Sacchi said: “Allegri is one of the best Italian coaches of all times. He’s very good at improving sides. He knows how to get a team of heroes to win, but in addition to quality, he raises values too. His sides raise and excite.”
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey)
Go to comments