Sacchi slams Juventus despite Napoli win

Legendary Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi has had his say on Juventus’ hard-fought 1-0 victory over Napoli at Stadio San Paolo on Friday night. During an interview with Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno, he explained: “The heroes are those who do what they can. To me, it was like watching a boxing match between a heavyweight and a featherweight. This is why we must be grateful to Sarri and his team.”



Sacchi continued: “In the modern world, football is measured by wealth rather than passion. Consider these statistics: Juve’s annual revenue is €450 million, while Napoli’s is only €180 million. The Bianconeri’s team cost €180 million, and the Partenopei’s a mere €78 million. A broken dream? Absolutely not. Napoli will recover their form. As for Sarri, they should build a statue of him rather than reproach his decision-making.”



Sacchi was highly critical of Juve’s style of play: “They won, yes, but with a goal they scored in the opening 15 minutes before they clammed up and defended. Juve can become a great team, but they can only reach a certain level by playing proactively. In Spain, Juve would receive no credit for winning the way they do. The founding fathers of football did not intend for the game to develop in such a defensive way.”



(Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)