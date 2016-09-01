Sagnol : 'Emre Can is good but the Serie A is difficult. Zidane-Juve? These are rumors...'
16 January at 21:49He was one of the best wing-backs of his generation as he won prestigious titles with both Monaco and Bayern Munich. We are talking about Willy Sagnol, who coached Bordeaux (from 2014 to 2016) and Bayern Munich (as interim coach) before the arrival of Jupp Heynckes. Sagnol spoke to IlBianconero.com, here is what he had to say:
" The battle between Juve and Napoli for the Serie A title is very interesting. Juve have the winning spirit as they play a very good overall game where as Napoli are stronger offensively speaking. I think that these two clubs are the favorites for the title since Inter slowed down a lot of late. Juve might have a small edge because of their experience but both teams are well coached and have a ton of star players. UCL? Barca, City and PSG are ahead of everyone else according to me. Allegri? What he accomplished after Conte's farewell is incredible. Zidane to Juve? These are rumors. PSG-Matuidi? He is a good team player for sure, I don't know why PSG let him leave this past summer. Emre Can? He is a good player but the Serie A is different. Even so, if Juve like him it means that they feel that he can adapt well. Pogba? We have to respect his choice as he wanted to go to the EPL. I think that he is doing pretty well but he did even better during his Juve days...".
